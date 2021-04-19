Friends continues to be one of the most beloved series in the history of television, thanks to its continuous broadcast even also on streaming platforms. After 17 years since its end, the actors who gave life to the New York friends will star in a special reunion for HBO Max.

The reunion will also feature the participation of the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The chosen set was none other than Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, where the ten seasons broadcast between 1994 and 2004 were filmed.

As if this weren’t enough, The Sun claims that Justin Bieber will participate in the reunion wearing Ross Geller’s famous Pope Spudnik costume. The reason behind the decision is the great fanaticism of the pop singer for the show.

A television source said: “Justin was honored to participate and did not mind sending himself in a ridiculous costume. (…) Everything was carried out as a military operation to keep the details secret, and Justin got it right. “

What can we expect from the reunion of Friends?

Previously, the production reported that the Friends special will consist of “a retrospective, and interviews with the cast.” As for the delays to see this on screen, Jennifer Aniston told Deadline that it would serve to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been.

Friends – official synopsis

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unbreakable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.