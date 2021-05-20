The Friends special on HBO Max will bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, members of the legendary sitcom.

Thus, HBO Max premiered on Wednesday, May 19, first trailer for Friends, the reunion. In the pictures, the performers will return to the set that brought them world fame.

Now, the first promotional poster of the series has just been launched, which brings together the six actors and shows the premiere date of the long-awaited special.

The poster of the reunion that Friends will have after 17 years. Photo: HBO Max

Friends, the reunion took place on the comedy’s original setting, Stage 24, located at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The special will show how the actors answer trivia and tell anecdotes, as well as interact with James Corden, the driver of the special.

Friends the Reunion – Trailer

Friends reunion premiere date on HBO Max

Friends, the reunion premieres May 27, 2021 on HBO Max.

Friends, the meeting – guests

David beckham

Justin Bieber

Bts

James corden

Cindy crawford

Cara delevingne

Lady Gaga

Kit harington

Tom selleck

James michael tyler

Maggie wheeler

Reese witherspoon

Malala Yousafzai.

What will we see in the reunion of Friends?

Inconvenient truths and revelations are the biggest draws fans hope to find in the special Friends episode. Previously, HBO Max announced that the special will be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast.”

It should be noted that the creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, also participated to give a broader picture of what the program meant.