The Friends special on HBO Max is getting closer to being aired. The meeting will bring together on screen Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, members of the legendary sitcom.

With the announcement of the completion of the recording, HBO launched this Wednesday, May 19, the first trailer of the Friends reunion. In the pictures, the performers will return to the set that brought them world fame.

Trailer of Friends, the reunion

As anticipated by HBO, Friends, the reunion took place on the comedy’s original setting, Stage 24, located at Warner Bros studios in Burbank, California. The preview allows us to see the cast playing trivia, answering questions, telling anecdotes and interacting with James Corden, the driver of the special.

What can we expect from the reunion of Friends?

Inconvenient truths and revelations are the biggest draws fans hope to find in the special Friends episode. Previously, HBO Max announced that the special will be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast.”

It should be noted that the creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, also participated to give a broader picture of what the program meant.

Friends reunion premiere date on HBO Max

Friends, the reunion premieres May 27, 2021 on HBO Max.

Invited to Friends, the reunion

David beckham

Justin Bieber

Bts

James corden

Cindy crawford

Cara delevingne

Lady Gaga

Kit harington

Tom selleck

James michael tyler

Maggie wheeler

Reese witherspoon

Malala Yousafzai.