Friends, the iconic series from 1996, has achieved great success since its premiere in the United States. After 27 years, the fiction about unforgettable New York friends is acclaimed worldwide thanks to its continuous broadcast on television and streaming platforms.

Their fame remains so current that HBO Max saw fit a reunion of the cast that gave life to the beloved characters: Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe. The production went through a series of delays, but finally finished filming on April 12.

To the joy of the less patient fans, the announcement of the end of filming was accompanied by first images from the filming set. As if this were not enough, Matthew Perry also shared a photo of himself in the makeup room on Instagram, although he deleted it not long after.

The production took a long time but finally the filming concluded. Photo: Friends Instagram

What can we expect from the reunion of Friends?

Anecdotes, awkward truths, and revelations are the biggest draws fans hope to find in the special episode.

Previously, the production anticipated that the Friends special would be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast.” As for the delays to see this on screen, Jennifer Aniston assured Deadline that it will serve to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been.

It should be noted that the creators of the show, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, also participated to give a broader panorama of what the program meant.

Friends – official synopsis

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unshakeable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.