Friends, the famous American sitcom, will have a reunion 25 years after its premiere through HBO Max. The reunion was one of the most requested by fans who could not forget the protagonists and their stories. Its validity is due in large part to the continuous transmission of its episodes, whether on the small screen or streaming service.

The production announced that the Friends special would be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast.” As for the delays to see this on screen, Jennifer Aniston assured Deadline that it will serve to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been. Now there are only hours to see its launch on May 27 through the service.

What is Friends about?

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unbreakable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.

Who is who in Friends?

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller

Monica, Chandler’s chef and partner, is considered the “mother” of the group due to her maturity, desire for control and pursuit of perfection. She is also known for being a freak about cleanliness, her competitiveness, and her past as an extremely overweight teenager.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

From the beginning, Rachel presented herself as a conceited woman but also eager to fulfill herself and achieve her independence. The great fashion enthusiast is Monica’s best friend and partner of Ross Geller, with whom she has a daughter: Emma Geller Green.

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe is an eccentric musician, masseuse and with a lot of street knowledge. Smelly cat is his song best known by both fictional characters and fans. After several attempts at love, she ended up in love and married to Mike (Paul Rudd), a friend Joey introduced her to.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Chandler is a statistical analysis and data reconfiguration executive for a large multinational corporation. In contrast to this, the character is known for his sarcastic sense of humor, great sensitivity and a life full of irreverent situations.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

Ross is a paleontologist with a record of three failed marriages during the series. His greatest love is about Rachel with whom he had an intense relationship throughout the show. As a couple, they have a daughter named Emma Geller Green.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

Joey Tribbiani is a soap opera actor and a fervent food lover. Of all, he stood out as the quintessential comic relief, his undeniable attractiveness, jokes, and extreme innocence. His evolution as a character was due in large part to his love affair with Rachel.

Special guests

According to IMDb, the series had about 50 guest stars from different worlds such as television, sports, science, etc. Here are some of the most memorable:

Christina applegate

Bruce Willis

Brad Pitt

Julia Roberts

Reese whiterspoon

George Clooney

Robin williams

Winona ryder

Gary oldman

Ben stiller

Billy Cristal

Dakota Fanning

Jean Claude Van Damme

Ellen pompeo

Isabella Rossellini

Tom Selleck.

How to watch HBO Max LIVE?

HBO Max will be available for Latin America from next June 29. However, if you don’t want to miss the premiere of Friends, the reunion, follow these steps:

Download a virtual private network or VPN, such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN

Once inside the application, choose a server located in the United States

Then, head over to the HBO Max page and go through the entire registration process so you can enjoy the programming.