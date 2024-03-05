In a coming and going of professionals, Friends it is a work in progress, which rewards merit. The progress made by the program over the years of its career is under the eyes of fans and critics. Many stars, emerging or already consecrated, have passed through Maria De Filippi's talent show, and some faces may have been forgotten. One of them is Maria Zaffinonicknamed “the blond angel”an iconic presence in the world of television dance, who shared his vast wealth of knowledge while participating in the Canale 5 broadcast.

Friends: what the former dance teacher is like today

Even if the name will mean (perhaps) little to the new generations, it has offered a precious service in the most dreamed of school in Italy. Her recent history reveals an emerging chapter in her life. In fact, she became a grandmother, transforming her role from television dance icon to a figure of affection and support for little Leonardo.

Maria Zaffino shared the emotions she felt about the end of the ad journey Friends. Following the end of the collaboration, he felt the backlash a bit. Closed in on herself, she drew vital energy from the fans and the public, who were instrumental in helping her regain confidence in herself and set herself a goal. Although that parenthesis belongs to the past, the artistic nature has remained, as has the affection towards Amici, an exceptional “nursery” where Gianni Sperti also passed, of which we still remember a sensational slip-up. If they ask you to come back, accept willingly.

However, Maria's days are already quite full, busy in the role of grandmother. Her daughter Chiara, who continues to study dance, gave her a grandson who she adores. Furthermore, taking into account the talent of the second daughter Maya, the little one in the family is surrounded by people who are very attached to dance. Who knows if he too will be infected by it, perhaps one day ending up on the benches of Queen Mary…