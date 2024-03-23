Who will be the first eliminated from the first episode of Amici 23? Let's find out together

The evening of the well-known television program is approaching Friends, hosted by Maria De Filippi, now in its 23rd edition. The talent show has been incredibly successful since its first broadcasts and keeps millions of viewers on their toes who follow the stories of the young participants with participation. From the latest rumors regarding the recording of the episode, the name of the first eliminated student is already known.

The 15 participants of the program will compete in choreographies, singing performances with increasingly greater difficulty and gauntlets that will determine the victory of only one. The judges of this edition are well-known names in the entertainment world: Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Gioffrè. The program is divided into two phases. The first in which the chosen ones are prepared and judged exclusively by the masters. Subsequently the evening phase opens and the competition is also open to the general public.

Ayle he is the singer of Anna Pettinelli's team, which challenges the team captained by Rudy Zerby. He would be the first one sent home. Together with him, at the ballot, we find Lil Jolie and Kumo. The protagonists, between changes of management and tension for the performance, compete for a place in the most exclusive school on Italian television. For years now we have been following the fate of the young protagonists and, for many of them, visibility in the program opens the doors to success for them. Let's think of Annalisa, Elodie, Amoroso, just to name a few.

The evening of the 23rd edition promises to be full of skill, clashes and twists and will certainly achieve very high audience levels. We have to wait for the episode to air to find out who actually had to leave the bench empty. Reliable rumors speak of Kumo.

The evening phase begins on Saturday 23 March Friends so there are just a few hours left until the official discovery of who will have the chance to continue chasing their dreams and who, instead, will suffer the first setback.

Read also: Friends previews, two teachers create confusion among the students: it's chaos in the school