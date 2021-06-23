Sangiovanni and Giulia, protagonists of the podium of Amici di Maria De Filippi, what have they revealed that is so intimate about their history? The two are happier than ever together. But, as the Malibu singer said, they love each other a lot but have not yet made love.

Sangiovanni and Giulia I’m a amazing couple: theirs is one tender and very sweet union. It is so nice to see them together. The two, protagonists of one cover dedicated to them, they revealed gods intimate details concerning their history. Let’s see what they have told.

Friends, the Stabile always with Sangiovanni also in the Instore

After Friends, the couple, arrived at first and second place of the talent of Queen Mary, you are not left over. So much so that Giulia follows her boyfriend in every stage of the Instore, and continues to always support him even from afar. There were also the official presentations with their respective families.

Friends, fans in love with Giulia and Sangio

THE fans follow constantly i two alumni of the most coveted school in Italy and are curious to know everything about two artists. Not only. They hope to see the dancer in Malibu videos, song that Sangiovanni dedicated to her. Meanwhile, the two do have fun together: a few days ago, in fact, they were paparazzi on the beaches of Lazio.

Friends, Giulia and Sangio tell about their first kiss

It was just there 19 year old from Rome to tell, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the sensations sprung from that first kiss with Damian Giovanni Pietro, the real name of Saint John. With her usual simplicity accompanying all from the now “famous ”laugh, the Stabile said:

“One day when I knew it in my room to rest, I lay down next to him and we looked at each other, we got closer and closer, I felt a tickle in my stomach and, while my lips were touching slowly, I almost lifted myself from the ground”. You might be interested in: Amici: Sangiovanni reveals Giulia’s “secrets”

Then it is own the singer from Vicenza which concludes the Description of that first kiss:

“Come on, it wasn’t really a kiss, it was almost molded, like between two children,” added Sangio.

Friends, Sangio: “Making love? It hasn’t happened yet “

The two are very tender together, but not they are in no hurry to to burn the stages: everything will happen so spontaneous, with i feelings always at first place. And so, it is the 18-year-old from Vicenza that he has revealed, in a simple and natural way, of not still have made love, and said: