Serena Carassai, former dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi, publishes a desperate appeal. What happened to the former student of the talent, protagonist of the eighth edition? He asks for justice for the death of his father and threatens: “I will go all the way”. And he posts photos of his father who died on the job.

A desperate appeal that of Serena Carassai, L’former Amici dancer ofeighth edition. Has displaced all the 33-year-old remained orphan of his own father in 2018. One death of the parent who, according to the girl, presents many questions and shadows, which have not been well clarified. He wants to go all the way to see if they are there responsibility for the death of his father Remo, who died right on the job. In short, it’s just a accident or you can talk about murder?

Friends, Serena talented dancer

Serena it was one of former dancers of Friends in the edition of 2008, the one where in the competition in the school there were as students Valerio Scanu is Alessandra Amoroso. The Roman dancer at the time was barely twenty and had like prof, Alessandra Celentano.

The former pupil, according to many, had immediately shown a great talent in dance. The dancer after Amici had great success and came to work at Rome Opera House and also to the Milan staircase.

Friends, the drama of Serena Carassai

I’m three years have passed from the drama that Serena lived through the death of her father. The young Roman is determined to go all the way. She asks for help to shed full light on what happened: she just wants it truth. The dancer has thus published a real appeal on social networks and posted, as Blastingnews explains, photos in which appears his lifeless dad, when he was found dead on the job.

Friends, the dancer Serena: “It wasn’t an accident”

It was spoken of accident, the young woman told on Instagram, but her father had some skull fractures is not had any sickness, he explains quoting the autopsy. Serena he does not believe right at the thesis of the accident:

“Probably this post will offend the sensibilities of some of you, this was my father 3 years ago on 2/03/2018, on the ground, in the Bel Poggio residential center where he was working. It is not known why he had 4 skull fractures and no arm fractures or bruises. The brigade was called because someone does not know who immediately thought of an accident and not of an alleged murder ”. It might interest you: Friends: Celentano risks big, Serena recommended? “My father has not had any illness and this is not me saying but the autopsy, and so I kindly ask you to run this post, so that my father’s killer or killers can begin to understand that this time I will go to the bottom of this business without any mercy. I ask for justice for Remo Carassai, a good man and a hard worker, who has been deprived of the possibility of becoming a grandfather “.

In short, the girl intends to go through with it to this story, to try to get to the truth of the facts. And it has tagged on his post also the transmission of Italy 1, Le Iene, hoping the program can help her uncover the truth.