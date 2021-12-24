Home » Tv ” Friends: the clash between Alex and Cosmary

In the house of Amici the first clashes break out between the young students of the talent. In particular, Alex and Cosmary had a very hard confrontation. But what happened between the two guys, who in the last few days were making everyone dream with their feeling?

The first were born discussions in the little house of Friends 21 specifically to have a heated comparison They were Alex and Cosmary. The two students in the last few days have made everyone dream for feeling and the link that he created.

Apparently, however, the beautiful relationship that was created between the two was immediately put to the test by some misunderstandings. But what led Alex and Cosmary to argue?

Alex and Cosmary argue

During the last episode of the daytime of Amici 21, fans of the program witnessed a very hard fight between Alex and Cosmary. But let’s see in detail what happened between the two students.

It all started when the singer found himself alone in to clean the kitchen and threw a sharp dig at the dancer: “Can you all come and give us a hand ?! Thank you!”.

To avoid discussions, Cosmary reached out to Alex, but the unsatisfied singer continued to mumble all the time. The dancer bothered by Alex’s behavior blurted out:

“You have to learn from time to time a do not complain And to thank“.

The singer immediately replied:

“But what sentence is this? But thank whom? It is always me who helps others […] You only came because I was already there to do it ”.

At this point, a real one broke out between the two question and answer:

“I don’t do things because you are doing them. I came to help so even less. You do not know me. If I don’t want to do something, I don’t do it independently of everything and everyone ”.

Cosmary thundered, “I’ve been here for three months I know how things go” Alex replied, making him go to all furies the dancer who at that point has exclaimed: “Take her in that place” and she’s gone!