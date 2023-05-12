Tim Zuidberg’s close-knit group of friends was twice surprised by intensely sad news. Although things seemed to be going well for the outside world, two friends from his group saw no way out in recent years. Together with his friends, Tim has now set up a foundation to make mental health among young adults a subject of discussion. “We want it to become normal to express your feelings, that’s brave.”
