Friends star Matthew Perry dies in a hot tub at 55

On October 29, it became known about the death of 54-year-old actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom “Friends.” According to TMZ, he died after returning from a morning workout. pickleball.

Friends is an American comedy series about the lives of six friends. The project is recognized as one of the best in the history of American television in its genre and has been awarded six Emmy awards and a Golden Globe award. The first episode premiered on September 22, 1994.

According to the tabloid’s sources, the actor returned home in the morning and soon sent his assistant on an errand. Two hours later, he returned to Perry’s house in Los Angeles, but no one answered the door. Then the man called rescuers, who found the actor’s body in the jacuzzi. The suspected cause of death is cardiac arrest. It is noted that no traces of violent death were found.

Gave up sports for cinema and drugs

As a child, Perry played tennis and earned prizes in junior competitions, but then became more interested in acting. The first film in his career was the film “Charles is in Command” (1984). After graduating from high school, Perry intended to attend the University of Southern California, but he was offered the main role in the television series Second Chance, and he did not miss the opportunity.

At the beginning of his acting career, the artist became addicted to illegal substances. As Perry himself said, he has suffered from drug addiction since he was 14 years old. During the years of struggle with it, he spent about nine million dollars on rehabilitation and maintaining sobriety. Due to a medical emergency and subsequent cardiac arrest, the actor was forced to interrupt filming of Don’t Look Up, which took place from November 2020 to February 2021.

The famous actor admitted that he almost died twice

In his memoirs, Friends, Lovers and Something Terrible, the actor mentioned that several years ago he almost died due to a ruptured colon and did not hide the fact that his health problems began due to opioids. Five years ago, he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital. Doctors estimated his chances of survival at only two percent.

He also spoke about the cardiac arrest he experienced. This happened during treatment for alcohol and opioid addiction in a private Swiss clinic. Unable to cope with his addiction, Perry lied to doctors about severe abdominal pain. Doctors first prescribed the “Friends” star a strong painkiller, hydrocodone, and then decided to sew “some strange medical device” into his back, which was supposed to alleviate his condition. The night before the operation, the actor took a large dose of prescribed pain medication, and before the operation, the anesthesiologist administered propofol, an intravenous sedative necessary to maintain anesthesia. Because of this combination of drugs, the actor’s heart stopped for five minutes.

According to Perry, during his most difficult times, he drank almost a liter of vodka every day and took up to 30 tablets.

The ‘Friends’ star had no friends in real life

British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley said filming with Perry during his addiction period was a nightmare. In 2002, they were involved in the comedy Serving Sarah, which was never released due to the actor’s addictions.

See also Synthetic fuel cars pollute just as much as petrol engines I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, working with him at that time was a nightmare. Obviously, he had a hard time too, but he was still a very charming and pleasant person. We saw that he was suffering Elizabeth Hurley Actress and model

Perry had no friends among his colleagues. As he himself said, he communicates more or less closely only with a couple of people from the world of cinema. And his statement in his memoirs about Keanu Reeves completely turned both his colleagues and fans away from him. In anticipation of the book’s release, excerpts from it appeared in the press. In one of them, Perry spoke about his dislike for the Matrix star. The actor lamented that Reeves, despite his lifestyle, survived, while his My Own Private Idaho co-star River Phoenix passed away very young.

“Why do original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die while Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” – Perry spoke sharply, without going into details of his thoughts.

After a mixed reaction online, the Friends star explained his statement and admitted that he likes Reeves’ work. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just picked a random name, my mistake. I am sorry. “I should have used my name instead,” the actor noted, promising to exclude this passage. However, Reeves and Perry have never been involved in the same project.

Perry broke up with his young lover six months after their engagement

In the same book, the actor admitted that he had been in love with his “Friends” colleague Jennifer Aniston for many years. Perry said that he saw the actress before working on the sitcom, and she immediately captivated him. He remembered how one day he decided to call her and impress her with the news that he had been approved for two roles at once. The artist added that he asked Aniston on a date, but she refused, offering to be friends.

Perry’s romance with another Hollywood beauty, Julia Roberts, did not work out either. According to him, he ended the relationship with her due to lack of self-confidence. The artist admitted that he constantly felt like he would “never be enough” for her.

Perry never married and had no heirs. At the end of November 2020, the celebrity’s fans were delighted when they learned that he had proposed to literary editor Molly Hurwitz. However, in June 2021, the actor announced that he had broken up with his 29-year-old fiancée, whom he once called “the greatest woman on Earth.”

In the last years of his life, the actor caused concern among fans. His appearance became the cause of heated discussions on the Internet – the overweight and unkemptly dressed Perry was often captured by the paparazzi. “How could you let yourself go like that?” – users were indignant. At the same time, Perry claimed that at that time he was leading a sober lifestyle.

My therapist said, “Next time you think about taking oxycodone, just imagine walking around with a colostomy bag for the rest of your life.” And a little window opened and I climbed through and I don’t need oxycodone anymore Matthew Perry Actor

The actor also said that in recent years he has undergone 14 operations and undergone rehabilitation 15 times.