American actor, famous for the TV series “Friends,” Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The publication reported this on October 28 TMZ.

According to preliminary information, he drowned. A source told TMZ that Perry was found in a hot tub at his California home. No traces of drugs were found near the scene of the actor’s death. Rescuers responded to a call about cardiac arrest. The death is believed to have been non-violent.

Perry gained widespread popularity thanks to his role as Chandler Bing in the American TV series Friends. Perry is also known for the films “Dad Is 17 Again,” “The Fraudsters,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “If You Hurry, You Make People Laugh,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Tango for Three.”

In November 2022, Perry released a memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Bad, in which he wrote about his time filming Friends and his long battle with addiction.