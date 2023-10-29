Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Split

Just five days before his death, Friends star Matthew Perry posted a picture that is now giving fans goosebumps.

Los Angeles – The death of Matthew Perry shocked the world on Sunday (October 29). The Chandler Bing actor was just 54 years old. Initially, US media reported on the sudden death of the “Friends” star, and in the meantime the Los Angeles police and the television studio Warner Brother TV also confirmed the sad news.

So far little is known about the circumstances of his death. Perry is said to have been found in his own hot tub in Los Angeles by his assistant. He was no longer responsive and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. This comes from consistent reports Los Angeles Times and tmz.com out. Fans and colleagues are affected on social media, and there are also numerous expressions of condolence under his last post on Perry’s Instagram account.

Friends star Matthew Perry is dead: last photo gives you goosebumps

This post really gives fans goosebumps. The picture was taken exactly five days before Perry’s death. The actor can be seen on it. He wears headphones and looks dreamily into the distance against a night sky. Perry sits in his hot tub, of all places, and appears peaceful and relaxed – a stark contrast to his impending demise. Alongside the picture, he jokes: “Oh, so warm. Water swirls around and feels good? I’m Mattman.”

“I feared this day my whole life,” mourns a fan under the post, influencer Sandra Prikker comments: “RIP.”

Matthew Perry is dead: fans mourn the “Friends” star

One fan remembers his greatest role, that of Chandler Bing in “Friends”: “I’ll always be a little sad now when I watch the show because I know you’re gone.” “It’s today “We all lost a friend,” lamented one user.

A cause of death is not initially known; various reports say that Perry drowned, others that he suffered a heart attack. There are no official confirmations. Only the investigations will provide answers.

However, no drugs were found on site, witnesses report tmz according to. Perry battled alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life and dedicated much of his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” to this part of his life.