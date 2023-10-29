Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

According to US media reports, 90s icon Matthew Perry died in his hot tub on Sunday. His last Instagram post therefore leaves an uneasy feeling.

Los Angeles – It’s a difficult morning for Friends fans and everyone who couldn’t do without sitcoms in the 90s. Friends star Matthew Perry is dead. As the Los Angeles police report, the Chandler Bing actor died at the age of just 54. The television studio Warner Brothers TV also confirmed his death on X (formerly Twitter).

Perry is said to have been found by his assistant in his own hot tub in Los Angeles – he was no longer responsive. His death was confirmed shortly afterwards. That’s what they report Los Angeles Times and tmz.com consistent. Fans and colleagues are affected on social media, and there are also numerous expressions of condolence under his last post on Perry’s Instagram account.

Friends star Matthew Perry is dead: last photo gives you goosebumps

This post really gives fans goosebumps. The picture was taken exactly 5 days before Perry’s death. The actor can be seen on it. He wears headphones and looks dreamily into the distance. Perry sits in his hot tub, of all places, and appears peaceful and relaxed – a stark contrast to his impending demise. Alongside the picture, he jokes: “Oh, so warm. Water swirls around and feels good? I’m Mattman.”

Artist Aline Campos comments on the post with several crying emojis, influencer Sandra Prikker comments: “RIP”

Matthew Perry is dead: fans mourn the “Friends” star

One fan remembers his greatest role, that of Chandler Bing in “Friends”: “I’ll always be a little sad now when I watch the show because I know you’re gone.”

Details of Perry’s cause of death are not initially known; various reports say he drowned, others say he had a heart attack. There are no official confirmations. Only the investigations will provide answers.

However, no drugs were found on site, witnesses report tmz according to. Perry struggled with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his life and dedicated large parts of his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” to this part of his life.