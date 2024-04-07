Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 18:34

Before being known as the father of Menino Maluquinho and an icon of children's literature, cartoonist Ziraldo, who died on Saturday (6), aged 91, had a remarkable role as a journalist in defense of democracy. During the military dictatorship, he used his traits to combat the authoritarian regime and defend freedom of expression.

The designer's body was veiled this Sunday, April 7th, the date that marks Journalist’s Day. The wake was at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, the city where the Caratinga miner died of natural causes.

A Brazil Agency he spoke with friends, former professional colleagues and family, who highlighted Ziraldo's role during the years of repression and censorship.

The Quibbler

The greatest representation of Ziraldo in this profession is in the newspaper O Pasquim, which had the designer among its founders and main collaborators. At his side, names like Jaguar, Sérgio Cabral and Tarso de Castro.

The press vehicle circulated in the 70s and 80s and was one of the resistance to the dictatorship, having faced censorship, persecution and leading to arrests for those responsible during the exceptional regime.

“It was debauchery, jokes, mockery to affect the dictatorial regime on the basis of debauchery”, recalls journalist Marcelo Auler, now a counselor at the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) and who shared the writing of O Pasquim with Ziraldo from 1974.

“It’s a different type of journalism, very critical and always oppositional”, he says. He says that, although reporters did interviews that lasted several hours, longer texts were not the main feature of the publication.

“Pasquim was a joke newspaper, with cartoons and drawings. O [cartunista] Henfil, with his [personagem] Fradim, achieved much more than many journalism texts. Ziraldo, with his cartoons, achieved much more than many journalists’ texts”.

Against censorship

Former federal deputy and former Minister of Communications Miro Teixeira added that, through the tabloid, Ziraldo and the team managed to make the violations that were being covered up by State censorship reach the population.

“Pasquim was also censored, but it managed to cross, with art, some of the gaps left by the dictatorship. It was useful in bringing to the people knowledge of what was happening in prisons, because people had no knowledge, the middle class had no knowledge. It was thanks to people like Ziraldo that this became known to the population”, says Miro, who is also a journalist.

Cartoonist Ricardo Aroeira highlights Ziraldo's legacy throughout the Brazilian press. “As a journalist, he opened three, four, six different projects that, in fact, changed the journalistic language. No Brazilian newspaper is the same after O Pasquim. The newspaper’s text is different, the reporting approach, a certain sense of humor and lightness, that’s all Ziraldo,” he says.

Family

The cartoonist's younger brother, graphic designer Gê Pinto recalled a difficult moment in Ziraldo's career, prison during the dictatorship. One of the likely reasons was his participation in O Pasquim. “I was at his house the day he was arrested. When I was still a boy, I was really scared,” he recalls.

“Ziraldo has always had this commitment to freedom and democracy. We felt it in his every gesture, in every attitude and in the cartoons. It was a source of pride to see how resilient he was,” he says.

For filmmaker Fabrizia Pinto, Ziraldo's daughter, her father saved Brazil from the military regime and emphasized that Ziraldo did not leave the country during the most difficult period for the press and society. “He stayed in Brazil to fight against the dictatorship. He struggled with the pen, a paper, small ideas and pearls. A person like that will never fade away, never go away.”

The director of the Ziraldo Institute, Adriana Lins, who is also the designer's niece, lists factors that, in her view, shaped Ziraldo as a journalist.

“He has been a critic of customs, a political critic, a curious observer since the day he was born. When you have all these gifts, this sagacity, this curiosity, this intelligence, you end up becoming a journalist”, he says.

“He made everyone know everything in such a shrewd, minimalist way, at times when it wasn’t possible to say everything openly”, highlights the niece. The Ziraldo Institute is an institution that preserves the artist's intellectual work.

Newspapers and magazines

Ziraldo frequented newsrooms before the beginning of the military dictatorship, initiated by a coup that turns 60 in 2024. In 1954, he started a humor page in the newspaper A Folha de Minas. He also worked for the weekly newspaper O Cruzeiro – which had huge national circulation – and Jornal do Brasil. The Minas Gerais native also worked at Pif-Paf magazine, directed by Millôr Fernandes.

After redemocratization, Ziraldo believed in more editorial projects, such as the magazines Palavra and Bundas, both in 1999. The second ridiculed the cult of celebrities. In 2002 he launched O Pasquim 21. It was an attempt to revive the heyday of the opposition tabloid. But the initiative only lasted until 2004.

Statue

Composer Antônio Pinto, one of the designer's sons, said that there is a goal of creating a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro in honor of Ziraldo.

“My father is a huge figure, a guy who raised Brazil for over 70 years. We have in our house, where his studio was, a vast amount of material, more than a thousand drawings. We want, in some way, to put this out there for people to see.”

Another form of legacy is an old wish from daughter Fabrizia Pinto that would change the landscape of Rio de Janeiro. A statue on the edge of Copacabana beach, where there is already a tribute to another miner, the poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade (1902-1987).

“I would really like him to sit next to him, Drummond and my father, because they loved each other very much, they were very close friends”, she asked emotionally.

“We are the ones asking. So let's pay all the tributes he deserves and there are many”, responded the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.