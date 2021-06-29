Sangiovanni was the winner of the singing category of Amici 20. The singer from Vicenza, 18, is climbing all the charts with his single “Malibù”, a real hit of the summer; in his past, however, there were very difficult moments that led him to have to cure himself.

Saint John was one of the protagonists of Friends 20: the 18-year-old singer from Vicenza won his category by surrendering in the final

Full article: Friends, Sangiovanni says: “Anxiety and paranoia, I was sick” from the SoloDonna blog

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...