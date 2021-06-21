Sangiovanni and Giulia were the protagonists of a funny double interview made by Witty, where they answered some questions about their love story which, born inside the Amici 20 school, is continuing with great enthusiasm even outside.

Saint John is Giulia, the two finalists of Friends 20, enjoyed attending an interview double in which, equipped with shovels, they answered some questions about their life as a couple. The love between the singer from Vicenza and the Roman dancer it blossomed in a completely natural way inside the school and now the two young boys are continuing to live even outside the program of Maria De Filippi.

THE “SanGiulia”, as they renamed themselves, they laughed and joked about their characteristics: the more quarrelsome of the two is certainly the singer, while the nicer is the dancer. “I have to admit it’s her,” he said Saint John.

But which of the two is the more jealous of the couple? At the time of raising the stirrers there were no doubts: Giulia won the match against Sangiovanni. “You pretend you are not!”, However, replied dancer.

Friends, Sangiovanni and Giulia: love after talent

In addition to laughter, which as usual could not miss, especially when Saint John staged a funny imitation of his own Giulia, there was a very nice moment in which they both wished each other for the future. The singer, tenderly stroking his girlfriend’s hair, said, referring to the growth path of Giulia:

“I wish you to resolve all your fears and insecurities”.

Giulia, for his part, he reciprocated with other very profound words: “I wish you to live without anxiety and to be well every day”.

The tenderness and sympathy of the couple, therefore, it made all their fans smile once again who followed them along the journey of Friends 20 and who now continue to want their good: “I don’t do it, I love you too much, get married! “, an enthusiastic fan wrote in the comments.