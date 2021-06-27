Sangiovanni returns to the stage after Amici and conquers everyone? Does the Venetian artist make an entire audience dance and inflame the audience? It is so. This is exactly what happened at Battiti Live: on the stage of the musical event, Giulia’s boyfriend performed and had a great success. And tonight we repeat with Aka7even.

From Friends at Battiti Live: Damian John Peter in art Saint John on the stage of Otranto he did dance to the audience present. Singer 19 year old dressed with his favorite color, the rose, Yes is exhibited at the event organized by Radionorba. And today, at the second episode there will be, among others, Aka7even ready to blow up the stage too.

Amici, Sangiovanni and his genderless style in “pink”

Even during the evening of Friends, Saint John often chose to wearing pink clothes and accessories, one genderless style, as Fanpage explains, which he sees wearing garments of much larger sizes, oversize, and very strong colors. Also for the stage in Otranto, the 19-year-old from Vicenza chose a look where the bright pink, his favorite color: one wide shirt and a matching bandana, up black trousers some larger sizes.

Friends, Sangiovanni lit the stage with Lady and Malibù

It was between the first singers to perform on the stage of Ottranto. Sangiovanni (arrived on the second step of the podium of Amici, just behind the winner of the talent, Giulia Stabile, his girlfriend) blew up the stage with his hit “Malibu”. The 18-year-old singer from Veneto also sang “Lady “, recently certified triple platinum record. Then Sangio, responding to the fans, revealed the reason for her wearing pink said:

“I like how pink fits me, it’s my favorite color. I am super happy to bring a message of change and innovation to the new generations. I hope to make my voice heard clear also to other generations, not just to the very young “.

Beaten Live, tonight also Aka7even on stage

In second appointment expected tonight, Sunday 27 June of Battiti Live will perform the protagonists of this summer’s catchphrases. So let it be faces of Sanremo that the singers of the last edition of Amici. So later Sangiovanni, tonight it will be the turn of Aka 7even with his most popular songs of the summer: Loca and I miss you.

There will also be the Boomdabash that this year will duet with Baby K. Also present Annalisa and Federico Rossi, Francesca Michielin who will sing along with Fedez the song of the Festival “Call me by name ”came in second place in the final standings, behind the Maneskins. Also from Sanremo Irama, Malika Ayane, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins (in the 2020 edition) e The list representative. Also present at the evening Fedez and Orietta Berti who, we imagine, will sing “One thousand”.