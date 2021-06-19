Riki, do you remember the singer of Amici di Maria de Filippi in the 17th edition? It was he who triumphed in the singing category, later only defeated by the dancer Andreas. What are you doing today? The gossip speaks of a notable change of life. Love in full sails with the Swedish model Ella Ayalon, and Riccardo Marcuzzo turns out to be an interior designer and stylist. Let’s see together the news on the former student.

Riki, born Riccardo Marcuzzo, came out as winner in its specialties, singing, from the edition number 17 of the talent of Maria De Filippi. The gossip tells that time for the 29 years old there would be a change of life: the story with the Swedish model Ella is going well, and there are other passions they have flanked singing.

Friends, Riki the victory in talent and his songs

Riki winner of the singing category it was due collide with his teammate, the dancer Andreas, to which he had owed yield the podium. All this had happened in issue number 17. But Riccardo managed to climb the rankings sales with his first album by title: “I lose my words“. To remember his most summer songs such as “Polaroid” is “Dance with Me“. But his compositions have also ranged in passion and sensuality with: “You are mine” is “Replay”, up to the ballads “I lose my words “, “Your eyes sparkle” is “Different”.

Friends, Riccardo and the love for Ella

The Milanese singer told his story first crush on Aurora Ramazzotti, to then have an affair with Giulia Pelagatti, dancer of the talent show of Maria De Filippi. And then he was shown with Sara Giotti. But then there came the Swedish model Ella. Israeli origins, famous for having posed in international advertising campaigns and an Instagram profile that boasts 330 thousand followers, Ayalon took part in a music video of Riki in 2017, and four years later the two make a steady couple.

Friends, Riki turns out to be a stylist and interior designer

To reveal the new life of Riki is the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini. In fact, in the “Gossip Chicche” section, we read that as well as having found love, Riccardo turned out stylist and interior designer: