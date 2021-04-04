After 17 years since its end, Friends continues to be one of the most successful sitcoms of all time thanks to its broadcast on streaming platforms. This is how old and new fans of the show await the reunion of the cast in a special episode for HBO Max.

The health crisis caused by the pandemic forced the delay of their recordings, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed that this April 5 filming will finally begin that will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry .

The event will be joined by creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The chosen set will be nothing less than the same Warner Bros. Studio 24, in Burbank, where the ten seasons broadcast between 1994 and 2004 were filmed.

Friends returns! HBO Max confirms the most anticipated reunion of all.

What can we expect from the reunion of Friends?

The last thing the production reported on the Friends special was that the reunion will be “a retrospective, and interviews with the cast.” As for the delays to see this on screen, Jennifer Aniston told Deadline that it will serve to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been.

The millionaire salary that HBO paid for the special episode of Friends

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, would have requested double the salary they received for each episode. of the series. It is estimated that HBO paid each $ 2.5 million to $ 3 million.

Friends – official synopsis

The series chronicles the adventures and misadventures of six young people from New York: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. Despite the many changes that take place in their lives, their friendship is unbreakable in the tough battle to get ahead in their professional and personal journeys.