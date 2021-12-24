Giulia Stabile, the winning dancer of Amici 20, conquered the public and also the authors behind the scenes. In particular, the girl has created a special bond with Raffaella Mennoia, one of the authors of Maria De Filippi’s broadcasts. Did you know that it is she who manages Giulia Stabile’s Instagram?

Giulia Stabile, the dancer who won Friends 20, he conquered the audience of the talent but also the authors and the insiders behind the scenes. The girl, thanks to her contagious laugh and her always cheerful and genuine spirit, has received great certificates of affection. Among these there were also those of Raffaella Mennoia, one of the authors of the broadcasts of Maria De Filippi.

Recently interviewed, Raffaella Mennoia revealed a particular detail about his relationship with Giulia Stabile, who has also visited her several times in the studios of Men and women.

There is a curiosity, in fact, that binds Giulia Stabile to Raffaella!

Friends: the revelation about Giulia Stabile

Raffaella Mennoia, in fact, he confessed to having given a hand to Giulia Stabile with social media immediately after the dancer left Friends:

“One thing nobody knows: his profile Instagram is managed by me. When she left Amici she asked me to help her with social media and I accepted with the heart. Giulia embodies the positivity that I would like to convey to the world “.

A year after he met her, Raffaella Mennoia he confessed that he is still amazed by the good soul of Giulia Stabile, who never loses his smile:

“Giulia is a puppy, pure, good, I’ve never heard her say anything bad”.

Here because Raffaella Mennoia she didn’t back down when Giulia Stabile asked her for a hand in the world of social media. After participating in the ad Friends the dancer’s audience has grown considerably and Giulia has relied on a sincere friend to be able to manage the whole situation.

At the moment Giulia is a real star of Instagram, where it is followed by more than one and a half million people! The help of Raffaella Mennoia, therefore, was fundamental!

