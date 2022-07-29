The creators of “House of the dragon”, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, talked about “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. Both shows have similar themes and the comparison is almost inevitable, especially when their streaming premiere dates are very close. What did the HBO showrunners say about their competition?

With a huge fan base, the rivalry between both series is something that could explode when their respective releases arrive. However, far from seeing everything as a competition, Condal wants both stories to succeed on their respective platforms.

“ My hope is that both series work ”, he pointed out to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think the more big, expensive, really expensive fantasy stories that work on TV, the better for us fans, because they’re going to do more of these. I desperately want ‘Rings of Power’ to succeed. I’ll be there watching it the first night it’s available, I’ll see you all.” he added.

On the other hand, Sapochnik, who has directed some of the best episodes of “Game of thrones” — “Hardhome”, “Battle of the Bastards”, “The Winds of Winter”— confessed that he did not finish the “The Hobbit” trilogy, but that there is also a lot to adapt from the universe created by JRR Tolkien.

“’The Lord of the Rings’ is great intellectual property and great material. I have no idea what they’ve done I didn’t see past the first of ‘The Hobbit’, but it’s fantastic . The more the better,” she explained.

Release dates for “House of the dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

The release date of “House of the dragon” is set for August 21 on HBO Max, while “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will arrive on Amazon Prime Vidoe on September 2.

