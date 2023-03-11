The differences between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler are never ending. Everything seems to indicate that the constant statements of the socialite against her ex-partner would not have been liked at all by those close to the Peruvian writer. So much so that the loved ones of the Nobel Prize have issued a sharp warning, since “there is a story about Isabel Preysler that has not come out because Mario Vargas Llosa has not wanted to,” according to information collected by the Spanish journalist Federico Jiménez Losantos.

What did Mario Vargas Llosa’s environment say?

According to Jimenez, the ex-wife of Julio Iglesias He has a story he hasn’t told. Statement was given in reference to the rumors that Mario Vargas Llosa did not contribute financially at his home in Villa Meona, where they lived for almost eight years. The Peruvian writer could be silent out of chivalry, but his environment would not let Preysler continue to tarnish his image.

“Mario’s environment has not talked about money, and could. They said that he lived like a rajah at her expense, when he has much more money and earns more money than Elizabeth: in one year he earns more than she does in five. Let them not continue Mario is not going to talk, but he has three children, several grandchildren and there is a Mexican family, and there people talk a lot.“Added the press man.

Isabel Preysler completely forgets Mario Vargas Llosa. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Isabel Preysler talks about her break with Vargas Llosa

Three months after announcing his separation with Mario Vargas Llosa, Isabel Preysler was seen at a public event and spoke about her separation from the writer. This was the first time that the television presenter spoke after the announcement of her breakup in Hola magazine.

As part of the commemoration for International Women’s Day, the mother of Enrique Iglesias was at the Elle magazine event, where she stated that she had “turned the page”. However, she drew attention by emphasizing the phrase: “I have not only turned the page, but I have changed the book.”