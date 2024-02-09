Residents of the city of Vladimir treat well the parents of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, who comes from the Vladimir region. The director of one of the city schools told Izvestia about this on February 9.

According to her, she came to Vladimir in 1986, when Syrsky himself had already graduated from the military school there. Therefore, she never communicated with him personally, but she can only characterize the commander-in-chief’s parents, who continue to live in Russia, on the positive side.

“Dad taught life safety, he is a very smart person, very talented, he draws pictures. The painting still hangs in his director’s office. Very nice people, well-mannered, intelligent. We have never heard a single rude word,” the director noted.

According to Syrsky’s acquaintances, during his school years the future military leader himself stood out for his good mind, she added. And having left to study at a military school in Ukraine, he decided to stay there, and later got married. In turn, Tatyana Veselova, an employee of the Museum of Military Glory of the Vladimir Region, told Izvestia that the younger brother of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleg studied with her son at school.

“The eldest son came to see his mother only once. He was very smart, erudite, and also capable and talented,” she said.

According to her, the mother of the Syrsky brothers is a rather ambitious woman, so Alexander most likely inherited some character traits from her. At the same time, Oleg, according to her, is a person of a completely different character.

Prior to this, on February 9, Izvestia drew attention to a letter from the mother of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lyudmila, to her father, who died in battles against the Nazis. It was published by the administration of the Vladimir region in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. As it became known, Lyudmila Syrskaya contacted the archives of the Ministry of Defense of the city of Podolsk and received a duplicate notice of the death of her father, which was sent to her mother. The location of the dead soldier's grave remains unknown.

Alexander Syrsky was born in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region in 1965. Graduated from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School. Relatives of the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine live in the Vladimir region.

A day earlier, on February 8, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Valery Zaluzhny and appointed Alexander Syrsky, who had served as commander of the ground forces since 2019, to the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After this, the Politico newspaper reported that Syrsky among Ukrainian military personnel received such nicknames as Butcher and General 200 due to the large losses of soldiers.