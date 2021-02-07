Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Heritage Institute organized the Friends of the Agricultural Environment event in the heritage square in the heart of Sharjah, for two days, for students of Al-Amana Private School, presented by Professor Khamis Sulaiman Al-Shamili, with the aim of contributing to the development of environmental awareness among children and consolidating the concept of the agricultural environment.

The event, which was well received and interacted with children with it, included an introductory tour about agricultural environments, palm sprouting, irrigation education method, and a question and answer paragraph related to the agricultural environment, in light of adherence to all precautionary and preventive measures based on the government’s plan and agenda in preserving the safety of everyone, in terms of spacing Physical, wearing masks, gloves and using sterilizers.

Consolidate and enhance the presence of heritage in the minds and behavior of students

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, said: We were pleased with the attendance and interaction of our children from Al-Amana Private School with the Friends of Agricultural Environment event, as their interaction with the event in its various activities was remarkable and vital, and it constituted an added value to the event, which reflected the children’s and students ’love of heritage and their love for more Information on the world of heritage in general, and the Emirati heritage in particular, which confirms that we are working according to a sound approach that works to consolidate and enhance the presence of heritage in the minds and behavior of students and children, as it is always a broad address for national identity and privacy ».

He continued: “The Sharjah Heritage Institute, which has taken it upon itself to protect and preserve heritage and transmit it to generations with its various components and components, is keen to implement heritage activities, events and programs that suit everyone, and here we have gradually returned to the field and direct activities and events in which we meet with different social groups, age and heritage lovers in More than one site and station, and among them was this event for our children.