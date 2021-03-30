Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listed Russia’s friends. He told about this in an interview with “Arguments and Facts”.

Commenting on the statement of the Russian ambassador to Britain, who called the relations between Moscow and London in the political sphere “practically dead”, Peskov stressed that there are much more “living” relations left. “This is the entire space of the former Soviet Union, with the exception of Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic states. We have excellent relations with the CIS republics, deep integration with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), ”explained the press secretary of the Russian leader. He highlighted the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Peskov added that the new President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is less committed to the ideas of developing Russian-Moldovan relations, but contacts are still taking place. In general, ties with Moldova are very close, Peskov explained.

Speaking about the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman explained that Russia has “excellent trusting relations” with Baku and “historically good relations” with Yerevan. “As for what happened … Probably, Putin’s personal role in stopping the war should be remembered by everyone,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, Latin American countries are showing great interest in building relations with Russia. Moscow also cooperates with European countries, despite the fact that “things are not going well with Brussels.” African countries are interested in developing relations with Russia, as demonstrated by the Russia-Africa summit.

“Probably, speaking of friends, I should have started with China. It is also India. And then you can list almost everyone in Asia and the Pacific. Perhaps, except for Australia, ”summed up the representative of the Kremlin.

Earlier, the Kremlin commented on the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the country’s lack of friends in the world. According to Peskov, his statement is unlikely to apply to Russia. “After all, we are in the same union state, and here, rather, we are not friends, but brothers,” the Kremlin spokesman explained.