The doctor’s family Edwin Arrieta seems to be closing its circle in the face of the trial against Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of the Colombian. While waiting for the start of the court hearings, the plastic surgeon’s friends announced a strong decision.

Arrieta, born in Córdoba, was murdered on the Thai island of Koh Phangan in early August after seeing the Spaniard Sancho, prior to the Full Moon festivities, very popular in that country.

Since August 7, the son of actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo has been in jail. Sancho confessed to the Police that he had dismembered the Colombian, for which the Police accused him of premeditated murder.

The request of Edwin Arrieta’s family to his friends

Arrieta bought the house after his years of work as a surgeon.

After learning about the crime, those close to Arrieta decided to remain silent. His sister Darling gave few interviews and traveled to Spain in recent days to hire a law firm in order to ensure the good name of the doctor, given the information about his private life that has circulated in the native country of the confessed murderer.

In parallel, friends of the Colombian had created an account on the social network Instagram under the name ‘Justice for Edwin Arrieta’, in which they shared images and data to demand that his case not go unpunished.

However, in the last few hours they announced that they would leave the profile at the request of Arrieta’s family.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

“We have no words for the infinite displays of support, of asking for justice, of being in prayer for the strength of his family and telling us about the events that occurred in Spain and Thailand that we did not know about,” they wrote in a statement.

“We say goodbye with our hearts, broken into a thousand pieces, but respecting the requests of his family, his administrative lawyer and spokesperson in Madrid. They have requested not to receive people, not to give information, not to damage the process and only to carry it out in privacy, a situation that we respect,” they added.

Statement from friends of Edwin Arrieta.

After publishing the message, the account was deleted from the social network.

The decision not to provide more information comes just when friends of Arrieta recently appeared on television telling details about the life of the man who was known as ‘The Count of Lorica’.

“That trip to Thailand had him very excited. He wanted to make a stop in Dubai again. He was excited because he had never gone so far,” commented Claudia O., one of his friends for the program. The Informants.

“He was a very dreamer. I never thought about his death, that never crosses my mind,” added Vivi Ordosgoitia.

What will happen to Daniel Sancho after the Police report?

Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment

The Thai Police were in charge of the investigation to establish the circumstances in which Arrieta was murdered. The report reached the Prosecutor’s Office on October 2, 26 days before the deadline granted to them by law expired.

Now, the prosecutor analyzes each of the evidence, among which are Sancho’s confession, videos from security cameras and sales invoices that would prove that he bought knives and cleaning products to attack the Colombian and alter the crime scene.

Sancho and Arrieta’s lawyers are also preparing their legal strategies for the trial that could extend to 2024 to determine a conviction.. In that country, this crime can be punished with the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho.

One of the three judges who will receive the case spoke with the Spanish network’s ‘And now Sonsoles’ program Antenna 3. When asked about the future of the young Spaniard, he stated that he would not necessarily receive the death penalty if it can be proven that the murder was not premeditated.

“It can be reduced from the death penalty to life imprisonment,” he commented. In fact, according to the judge, there is a possibility that he will not receive a life sentence either: “At least 15 years is a minimum sentence… Or a sentence for life.”

