The Friends of Cancer Patients Association, which is concerned with providing material and moral support to cancer patients and spreading awareness about the disease and the importance of detecting it, has invited all of the Emirati society with its components, including individuals, institutions, citizens and residents, to donate to the annual “Zakat Campaign” launched by the Association with the aim of providing financial support to patients who are unable to do so. To bear the costs of treatment and their families.

The association stated in a statement yesterday that this year’s zakat campaign comes under the slogan “And we continue the journey with you,” in confirmation from the association of the importance of community members’ cooperation in combating cancer and limiting its spread, and embodying the concept that cancer and any other disease is not the responsibility of a person, but rather the responsibility of a cooperating community. .

She stated that in order to reach all segments of the public within the UAE, the campaign was launched on social media, to highlight the journey of patients fighting cancer by presenting true stories that carry the values ​​of resilience, courage, and adherence to hope.

The association indicated that it provides a zakat calculator on its official website to help donors know the amount of zakat, in addition to channels designated for collecting donations and zakat funds, which include online donation on the association’s website, and bank transfers to the association’s account at Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The association also opens the door for donations via SMS via Etisalat by sending the word “Zakat” in an SMS to the number (6447) to donate 20 dirhams, to the number (4426) to donate 50 dirhams, and to the number (4467) to donate 200 dirhams. And to the number (2308) to donate 500 dirhams.

The campaign’s objectives include three main axes: the psychological axis related to confronting the fear of cancer and overcoming negative emotions, the cognitive axis which deals with misconceptions about the disease and works to correct them, in addition to the great transformative role of donations through zakat, which has contributed to saving the lives of many patients and in Consolidating the fact that the patient is not alone, but is surrounded by a community that cares about him and his health, and shares the burdens with his family.

Director of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, Aisha Abdullah Al-Mulla, said that the “Zakat Campaign” embodies the association’s efforts towards activating the societal role in combating cancer through support and embrace of patients and their families, and raising awareness about the disease and the importance of early detection in alleviating suffering and saving lives.

She pointed out that the Emirati society continues to translate the noble values ​​and authentic culture on which it grew up and provide all forms of support to patients and everyone who needs help.

Benefit

The Friends of Cancer Patients Association reported that a “Zakat Campaign” collected more than 5.1 million dirhams last year, from which 100 patients benefited, noting that the campaign included the distribution of 300 food aid parcels to patients and their families.