Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” announced that it will host the “Friends of a Life” event from March 26 to April 10, where guests will be able to celebrate childhood friends from the “animated” characters in Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, in addition to meeting a number of new beloved characters for the first time. In the entertainment city, with the approaching spring vacation time.

In celebration of the values ​​of friendship, Warner Bros. Plaza will display the famous orange “Friends” sofa that the series’ characters have gathered on for many years, so that city guests who love the famous series enjoy the opportunity to take the most beautiful pictures next to the distinctive sofa.

The Warner Bros. Plaza area also hosts many entertainment shows, to celebrate the friendship that brings together a number of beloved anime characters, such as Fred and Barney, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, and Tom & Jerry, as well as meeting George and Astro Jetson for the first time, and they will be received. Within a distinctive festive musical atmosphere.

Young guests will be able to participate in a number of competitions, handicrafts and arts activities that stimulate creativity and innovation between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, where they will be able to draw and color their favorite characters and keep the drawings as a souvenir of the event. Children will also be able to spend time full of fun and adventure during the “Search for Islands” event, for the opportunity to win many prizes.

Guests wishing to acquire souvenirs can take advantage of the special offer of the “Friends of a Lifetime” event, which provides them with a 50% discount on all products inspired by the characters of “The Jetsons”, while food lovers will be able to taste the all-new “Tom and Jerry waffles” in Celebrity Scoop Restaurant. Beverly Hills bakery will also offer the most delicious cookies inspired by the famous “Friends” chain, as well as the famous “Central Berk” coffee.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island is the largest indoor amusement park in the world, minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which houses the world’s fastest roller coaster, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, a water park inspired by the Emirati heritage of pearl diving, and Clime Abu Dhabi. The premier indoor sports and adventure entertainment facility in the UAE.