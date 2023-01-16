A scandal has invested the talent of Maria De Filippi, Amici. Some of the students of the school, on New Year’s Eve, would have exaggerated with the celebrations, sniffing nutmeg: the disciplinary measure was inevitable and yesterday there were two eliminations. Valeria, one of the eliminated singers, told what really happened.

The boys of Friends they really have sniffed nutmeg on New Year’s Eve? Maria De Filippi, in the episode aired yesterday where a disciplinary measure towards the students who took part in the “party” (Wax, Tommy Dali, Valeria, NDG, Samu and Maddalena)preferred not to go into the details of what happened.

These days, since it became known about the disciplinary action, various hypotheses have emerged on social media. The most accredited is precisely that of nutmeg, with the pupils Of Friends that they would snorted and then had some hallucinations. To tell her truth, once she got out of the talent show, she thought about it Valeria Mancini, former student of Lorella Cuccarini’s team.

Friends – the whole truth about New Year’s Eve

Valeria Mancini, after the elimination from Amici, she wanted to respond on Instagram to those who accused her of having sniffed nutmeg. The singer specified that she has never done such a thing: “In my life I’ve never snorted anything least of all the nutmeg”.

On social media, then, new indiscretions emerge. According to sources close to the guys from Friends the scandal would not be related to having sniffed nutmeg, although no one can reveal at the moment what really happened. Yesterday, after a sentence from Arisa, it was also thought that the students made themselves a tattoo in the house using dangerous techniques, even if this version of events seems to be unlikely.

Other voices, however, confirm it scandal from the nutmeg: as long as the boys remain inside the house perhaps the mystery of what happened on New Year’s Eve will continue! What is certain is that Valeria Mancini And Tommy Dali they paid dearly for their “stunt”, as they had to leave the program immediately.