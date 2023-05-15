He is the winner of the 22nd edition of the talent show: here are his first words

On Sunday 14 May the grand final of the 22nd edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi which saw the triumph of Matthias Zenzola. The dancer got the better of the singer Angelina Mango, beating her in the final televoting.

It is Mattia Zenzola the winner of the 22nd edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi. The dancer, followed since his first entry into the school by Raimondo Todaro, managed to bring home the jackpot of 150 thousand euros, in addition to the jackpot of 7 thousand euros offered by Marlù.

An enormous emotion felt by Mattia Zenzola after the victory of the talent produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi. After being proclaimed the winner, the dancer he revealed that he grew up a lot within the school and wanted to dedicate the victory to his parents who never stopped believing in him. These were his words about it:

In here I have engaged in an absurd way. I also fought a lot against my fears, my uncertainties. There were many moments where he beat me a bit, but then I always found the strength to get up on my own. There have been moments where I thought I wasn’t doing things right, but the important thing is the mind, the mentality.

And, continuing, the winner of the 22nd edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi he then added: