Friends’ Matthew Perry’s Death, 5 Arrested: ‘They Procured Him Large Doses of Ketamine’

Five people have reportedly been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of the actor ‘Friends’ Matthew Perry. He reports it ‘Abc news’The arrests were made during an operation that took place this morning, law enforcement sources explained.

Five people, including two doctors, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamineaccording to a federal source. The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but at some point federal officials believe the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as the “Ketamine queen of Los Angeles“, according to the federal source.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy report revealed that he died from the acute effects of ketamine.