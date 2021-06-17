Martina Stavolo, do you remember the “restless” pupil of Amici di Maria de Filippi? He was in “class” with Valerio Scanu and Alessandra Amoroso. 12 years have passed since that edition. The singer also had great success, but then she left that world and became a psychologist! Why? Let’s find out together.

Martina Stavolo it was a competitor in the talent of Queen Mary twelve years ago. It was the edition that saw the participation by Alessandra Loving and Valerio Scanu. She tells of one beautiful experience, but criticism as well talent as it is now. Let’s see together what he said in an interview.

Friends, controversy and quarrelsome: this is how Martina was

It was 2008. In school of Friends, Martina Stavolo she was immediately put on in evidence. Also for his temperament certainly not malleable: always was critical, provocative is quarrelsome. But his singles I’m still appreciated by fans. Just remember: Two important things, Delirium or But what friends ?. Then the decision of leave everything, abandon the music, get back to studying and become a psychologist.

Friends, Stavolo: “That’s why I left music”

L’former student of Amici has reinvented herself. And in the Fanpage interview he explained because he left the music. The reason? Not she managed to find a balance.

“In the world of entertainment and music one day I was at the stars and another at the stables. In music I didn’t have my balance, also because it’s a world where you can’t do everything you really want to do. So one day I sat down with my family and explained: ‘This world is not for me. It’s too tiring. ‘

Participate in Friends, for the 34-year-old it was a fantastic experience which helped her a lot, ha met so many people, and had strong and unforgettable emotions, how to perform concerts in front of 70 thousand people:

“For me, the talent experience had been a fantastic experience, but it could have ended there. And today I can say that that experience has served me a lot. I met many people and I experienced many emotions. With the friends of Amici we played concerts with 70 thousand people. And 70 thousand people who sing your song do not forget them “.

Friends, Martina Stavolo from singer to psychologist

Martina told Fanpage he had resumed his studies that you were interrupted with the specimen of Friends, because he understood that it was time to close with the entertainment world:

“Before Amici I was enrolled in the first year. Then after I did the audition and I interrupted my studies. I took them back at about 26 years old. When I realized it was time to close with the entertainment world. Getting back into the books at that age wasn’t easy. And not because I didn’t like studying, on the contrary. In the past I was very good at school. My work as a psychologist gives me happiness and emotions, which in the past I no longer believed possible. It fills my days, also because it is a job that requires a lot of commitment “.

La Stavolo criticizes Amici: “Today there is little space for children”

Of the school’s competitors, theformer Roman singer remained in contact with Valerio Scanu. He pointed out that would do friends again, but not everything he did at the time. Now, he says, it is grown up, is mature and has worked on its flaws. Then to the FanPage question if Friends has changed over the years, she had no doubts and replied in the affirmative, criticizing him: