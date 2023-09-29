In the Amici school the presenter spoke to the dancer Gaia, revealing a secret to her: what it is

The new edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi has just begun and the students have begun their adventure in the most famous school in Italy. Over the last few hours Maria De Filippi she is making a lot of headlines due to a gesture she made towards a student at the school.

Inside the school Friends the landlady Maria De Filippi often helps the kids and appears to be a real helper towards them confidant. In recent days the presenter has revealed a private background to the Gaia ballet following a letter written for her by the teacher Alessandra Celentano.

In detail, Alessandra Celentano let the dancer know that she had noticed her fear of showing hers body. After reading what the dance teacher wrote, Gaia confirmed what Celentano revealed. At this point Maria De Filippi intervened and confessed something of her own to her girlfriend secret. The presenter has in fact revealed to the dancer which physical complex is greater than her.

First of all, the hostess addressed these words to the dancer:

It is normal from the age of 16 onwards to have difficulty accepting yourself.

He then continued his speech with these words:

Even your classmates ask themselves the same questions, they don’t think they are beautiful.

But it didn’t end here. During the conversation with Gaia, Maria De Filippi indulged in one confession very intimate. These were her words about it: