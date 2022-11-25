The landlady angry at the lack of attention to cleaning the house with some of the school students

A new episode of has been recorded in the last few hours Friends of Maria De Filippi. According to what has emerged, it seems that Maria DeFilippi has shown a fury towards the pupils of the school. The queen of television has turned her attention to those who do not pay much attention to the cleaning of the house in which they live. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Details on what happened were provided by ‘Super Guida Tv’ and ‘Amici News’. The channels inform that during the last recording of the episode a video was broadcast showing, once again, the conditions of disorder and dirt of the cottage.

After the images were broadcast, the landlady showed all her anger towards the students. Anger which then increased when the names of the culprits did not come out. It is precisely at this moment that the queen of Mediaset went on a rampage then naming the names of those responsible for the mess in the house: Ndg, Gianmarco Petrelli and Mattia Zenzola.

It is not the first time that ad Friends situations like this arise. During the year, in fact, the students were repeatedly reminded of order in the house and to pay attention to the housekeeping. We just have to wait for the next episode to find out what will happen regarding this situation that is causing a lot of talk.

According to what emerged, it is the first time that Maria DeFilippi she shows up so angry on the small screen. We’ll see what happened.