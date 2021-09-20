The first episode of Amici 21 was very positive in terms of ratings. Maria De Filippi, in fact, challenged Mara Venier on Sunday afternoon and, once again, proved unbeatable, managing to beat the competition on Domenica In!

Friends 21 he made his debut on an exceptional basis yesterday afternoon, on Sunday, on Channel 5. Mediaset has decided to move the talent led by Maria De Filippi, which has only temporarily taken the time slot that will be occupied by Anna Tatangelo starting from 3 October. For the first time, therefore, De Filippi found itself in to compete with Mara Venier, which returned yesterday with Domenica In.

The challenge between the two colleagues was marked by affection and not by rivalry. Really Maria De Filippi called Mara Venier to inform her of the change in the schedule, revealing to her in advance that they would be competing for two Sundays. But who got the better of the two?

Friends: audience boom

Read also: Domenica In, Mara Venier: Stefano De Martino “killed”, there will be Maria De Filippi

There was great curiosity as to who would check it out among Mara Venier And Maria De Filippi and, as expected by the host of Domenica In, it was Friends to make a true one again this year audience boom. Looking at the data, in fact, the broadcast of Rai 1 totaled 2 million and 174 thousand spectators, against almost 3 million recorded by Maria De Filippi with the first episode of her talent show (2 million and 782 thousand).

The data of the share confirm the crushing victory of Amici against Domenica In: the talent has almost reached the 20% share, while Mara Venier nearly 15%. “She will win”, said Aunt Mara referring to her colleague, a rival for only one day.

Once again, therefore, Maria De Filippi proved to be the undisputed queen of television and the first episode of Friends 21 confirmed the public’s great affection for the talent. Although many on social media have shown themselves nostalgic for the last edition, considered unparalleled, viewers are ready to get excited about the new faces of the program!