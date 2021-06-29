According to some rumors, the next edition of Amici will see an important return in the editorial staff of the talent: waiting to understand if the coaches will be confirmed, in fact, it seems certain that Luca Zanforlin, who was part of the program for 16 years.

The first rumors about the new edition of Friends: after the success of the one just ended, in fact, not only have the casting to find the new talents who will take their places among the benches of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, but the first choices are also being made regarding the cast.

Waiting to know which of the coaches will be reconfirmed, according to some sources there should be one return important in the drafting of Friends. In fact, starting from next autumn, he will be back behind the scenes of the talent Luca Zanforlin, the television writer who was one of the faces of the show for 16 years, also acting in the place of Maria De Filippi in the story of the days of the students inside the school.

Friends: Luca Zanforlin returns

Luca Zanforlinsurprisingly, he had made the decision to leave Friends in 2013, posting a long message on social media in which he explained his decision. It was immediately thought that the relationship between him and Maria De Filippi, landlady of Canale 5, had cracked but the presenter had categorically denied this possibility.

During the different editions of Amici of which Luca Zanforlin he had been an author, he had even written some novels inspired by the events of the talent boys and had created very deep relationships of esteem and friendship with some of them. Above all, the one with the singer Emma Marrone, which he had also followed in his experience of conducting, alongside Carlo Conti, in Sanremo.

Several experiences of Luca Zanforlin also in Rai but now, as rumors anticipate, it could return to work at Mediaset in the program that launched it and to which he is bound by great affection: the viewers who have always been fans of Friends they will be happy to see him come back!