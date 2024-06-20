A new couple is born in the world of Amici di Maria De Filippi: here’s who it is!

In the last few days several competitors and professionals of the TV program Friends they would have been caught in sweet company. This new breath of love would also have affected two boys who have much more in common than dancing.

Friends

This is who we are referring to.

Friends: a new love unites two dance professionals

Friends of Maria De Filippi it is a very popular TV program not only for the talent shown by the kids and professionals, but also for the sentimental and relational dynamics that are created over time.

Dustin and Angelo

There are so many couples who have seen love born in recent years, even if some of these have then broken up before their time. Sometimes, however, love blossoms just when the program closes its doors, when only the behind-the-scenes lights remain on.

According to rumors released by Amedeo Venza, two dancers, and more precisely a former student and a broadcasting professional, would have gotten engaged. Obviously nothing certain has been confirmed, but it seems that there are photos in which the two are shown holding hands. Who is it about?

Dustin and Angelo getting closer and closer

The gossip expert Amedeo Venza he would then publish some Instagram stories in which he talks about the birth of something new Love between two dancers dthe Friends of Maria De Filippi. Perhaps talking about love is quite risky, but it is nevertheless clear that there is a truly special relationship between the two.

Amedeo Venza’s post

The first one we talk about is the teacher’s former student Alessandra Celentano, Dustin Taylor. The boy has reached the final stage and has currently had the chance to perfect his craft in different academies. On the other hand we have a program professional, that is Angelo Recchia.