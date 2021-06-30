Lorella Cuccarini, one of the coaches of Amici 20, after the wonderful experience in the talent led by Maria De Filippi, is ready to return to Rai 1 again. One Weekend “.

Lorella Cuccarini was one of the coaches of Friends 20: the dancer and presenter, nicknamed “mother hen” in talent, for her maternal and understanding nature with her students, especially with Martina and Rosa, had a great experience in the program conducted by Maria De Filippi and, now, he is thinking about his future.

Between a possible reconfirmation to Friends and the possibility of conducting a new broadcast on Sunday afternoon, the opportunity for a return, as a guest, on Rai 1. Before joining Amici, in fact, Lorella Cuccarini was fresh from the experience a Live Life, who had left after some disagreements with his travel companion, the journalist Alberto Matano.

Lorella Cuccarini: guest of “Uno Weekend”

Read also: Friends, Lorella Cuccarini: “Maria De Filippi there is mail for you”

The presence of Lorella Cuccarini, in fact, it was announced in the program that will be broadcast on Rai 1 entitled “One Weekend”And which will be led by the couple formed by Beppe Convertini is Anna Falchi. Among the many guests of the program, which will be broadcast starting at 8:30 am Saturday, there will also be the actress Barbara De Rossi and the astrologer Paolo Fox, ready to make the horoscope of the week.

In particular, however, the authors of “Uno Weekend” have chosen to dedicate a space of study to the great Italian dancer Carla Fracci, passed away on May 27 at the age of 84. For this it was also called Lorella Cuccarini, who, thanks to his career in the entertainment world and his experience in the world of dance, will also be able to tell his memories related to the great étoile.

Lorella Cuccarini, therefore, it is ready to return in Rai, even if only from columnist: a rapprochement after the harsh words that she and Alberto Matano had exchanged at the end of their adventure as a couple at Vita in Diretta.