Over the last few hours some gossip has been emerging about Lorella Cuccarini. The name of the singing teacher of Friends of Maria De Filippi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some indiscretions regarding his future work. According to what has emerged, in fact, the showgirl could soon leave the most loved talent ever.

The weekly ‘Oggi’ has launched a real scoop on the working future by Lorella Cuccarini. According to what emerged from the well-known newspaper, it seems that this is the last year that the showgirl covers the role of singing teacher in the school of Friends of Maria De Filippi.

Could Lorella Cuccarini in fact return to Rai? The scoop was revealed by Alberto Dandolo in his column ‘Perhaps not everyone knows that …’ According to the gossip expert, it seems that some Rai executives are insistently courting the singing teacher of Friends for his return to Rai to take place.

The idea would be to make Lorella Cuccarini the protagonist of a program that talks about current affairs and gossip. According to rumors, she would also be thinking of entrusting the dancer and singer a prime time show. At the moment, however, it would only be gossip and the news in question would not have found any confirmation yet.

Lorella Cuccarini and her adventure in Rai before landing on Friends

Recall that before starting his adventure in the school of Friends of Maria De FilippiLorella Cuccarini was the protagonist, together with Alberto Matanode Live Life.

As everyone will remember, however, there were some between the showgirl and the journalist frictions which led Lorella to make the decision to leave the running of the program and to start her adventure as a dance teacher in the most loved talent show ever.