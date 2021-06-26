After the wonderful experience at Amici 20, Lorella Cuccarini, coach of the last edition of the talent, had the opportunity to present during an event and to embrace one of her students, Alessandro Cavallo, with whom she posted a photo on Instagram.

The experience of Friends 20 it was certainly very important for Lorella Cuccarini who had the opportunity to deal with many talents in the role of teacher and mentor: the former dancer confessed that she always wanted to maintain an almost maternal relationship with her parents students, so as to be a point of reference for them before being a teacher.

Just this weekend, Lorella Cuccarini was able to see and re-embrace one of the former students of Amici 20: Alessandro Cavallo. The dancer, who had had to leave the Teatro della Scala following a back injury, was called to perform at the Magna Grecia Awards of Bari, together with the professional of Amici Elena d’Amario.

The dancer was awarded on stage by Lorella Cuccarini, who then also spoke about the experience to Amici 20.

Lorella Cuccarini: the photo with Alessandro Cavallo

Being on stage together, there could only be a question for Lorella Cuccarini on the path of his students, and in particular Alessandro Cavallo, that she followed step by step during the talent show:

“This year I had such a beautiful experience next to them sharing dreams and experiences and therefore I would still very much like to continue to take care of them”.

Lorella Cuccarini, therefore, would like to be there for her boys also in the future, following their career that promises to be brilliant. In the meantime, he was able to embrace Alessandro Cavallo, with whom he posted a photo on Instagram also in the company of the professional Elena d’Amario: “It’s always great to meet”.

Among the comments, the red hearts of affection of her former students could not be missing: not only Alessandro Cavallo, but also Rosa di Grazia, the dancer who had a very special bond with Lorella Cuccarini, who defended her from all attacks of Celentano. “Mom and sons”, summed up one of the fans of the Amici 20 coach in this way, to describe a really close relationship that has been created between her and the dancers.