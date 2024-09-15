Ciudad Juarez.- Following several episodes in which state authorities have closed bars with the name Dubai, now a man was arrested by municipal police this morning, because he refused to pay the bill for drinks consumed at the aforementioned bar located on De las Torres Avenue and Ramacoi Street.

The manager of the business, Carlos Manuel C., asked the agents of the Southern District to arrest Andrés VM, 28, who was drinking alcohol with other men, who left one by one and left him alone, without paying the bill that reached 2,800 pesos, reported a municipal police commander.

The detainee told the agents that his friends left him hanging with the bill and left, saying that he did not have money to pay and that he was therefore arrested for committing generic fraud.

He was transferred to the South Station and then handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the State Investigation Agency.