Serena Marchese, a former student of Amici 20, is back to talk about her special relationship with the teacher Alessandra Celentano: everyone knows the harder side of the ballet teacher, but the dancer confessed to feeling indebted to the coach, who he believed in her more than many others.

All those that follow Friends with passion they are used to seeing Alessandra Celentano in the guise of the strict teacher, who does not allow himself to be touched by anything and who puts discipline and respect above everything. During the latest edition of the talent, however, the Celentano he showed special affection for his pupil Serena Marchese.

There Celentano he chose to let her into the school almost a step away from the start of the evening, asking to add an extra desk for Serena precisely because she is considered to be of great talent compared to other students as well. For this, the dancer she confessed that she felt “indebted” to her all along the way in the school.

Serena Marchese, in fact, he was aware that Alessandra Celentano he had pushed hard to get her into the school and felt the need to return the trust that had been given to her.

Friends, Serena Marchese confesses: “I had a block”

Serena Marchesand also recalled that during the journey of Friends has always had a “block” in letting himself go completely on stage, an element that even the judges had often highlighted:

“There Celentano was the first person who believed in me. Although there was this block for my part he has always thought that by digging inside one day I could pull out everything without fear ”.

maybe Serena was blocked, initially, because for her Friends has been a great dream for a long time and when it finally came true it was not easy to live it as he would have always hoped, especially because he has always tried to demonstrate that the Celentano she wasn’t wrong about her: