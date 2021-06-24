The love story between Rosa Di Grazia and Deddy stopped shortly after the two former students left Amici’s school. Now, however, a video appears, published by Enula, in which the dancer is seen kissing Riccardo Guarnaccia, another of the talent guys, released before the evening: what was there between them?

A new backstory pops up in the love story between Rose of Grace is Deddy: the dancer explained that her relationship with the singer, born within the school of Friends 20, it never took off once you left the talent, making it clear that you have suffered a lot for this but that you have decided to start again thinking only of your dreams.

The attention of the fans, however, was captured by a video unpublished that was released by the singer Elecampane. In fact, recently the boys of Friends are publishing videos shot during the experience in the little house that until now had never been released: in this case, the video concerned the celebrations for the last New Year.

Friends: Does Rosa kiss Riccardo?

After the traditional countdown, the boys let themselves go to kisses and hugs on the notes of the famous song “The best years” and, in the general confusion, the most attentive noticed that Rose Of Grace, with a large black hat, he repeatedly hugged and kissed (as it seems from the video) a boy who is not Deddy!

L’former pupil in question is Riccardo Guarnaccia, the dancer from Catania who was unable to make it to the evening because he had to give his place to Alessandro Cavallo, entered the school after winning the challenge on January 9, 2021. Tra Rose is Riccardo a strong bond and a beautiful harmony had been created and, now, this kiss could suggest a flirtation between the two!

Even the viewers had noticed the great displeasure of Rose on the occasion of the elimination of Riccardo, so much so that some rumors had already circulated about this special closeness. After a while, however, the dancer had bonded with Deddy, making fans dream with their love!