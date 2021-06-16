Rosa and Deddy broke up: it was the dancer who, through her Instagram profile, chose to talk finally telling the truth to their fans. On social media, shortly after the news, an indiscretion spread: has Deddy already found love with another girl?

Finally the yellow on the love story between Rose is Deddy, born within the school of Friends, he found a solution, even if it wasn’t what the fans were hoping for. There dancer, in fact, he chose to talk about what happened between them once they left the program: the relationship, in fact, did not continue as Rose she would have expected and now both have decided to go their own way.

Rose of Grace, despite having formalized the break, she did not give detailed explanations, she simply confessed that she was unable to build with Deddy that solid relationship he wished for. After his words, i fan, although disappointed, they proved great affection, supporting her in the comments below the post.

Sui social, However, a hypothesis has sprung up: according to some, in fact, there are several clues as to the fact that Deddy he would soon be consoled in the arms of another girl!

Friends: Does Deddy have another one?

According to what was reported by Novella2000, and what was also supported by various profiles on social networks that tried to investigate the moves of Deddy, the singer would have already found the happiness alongside aother girl. Rosa made it clear that, after the end of the program, the relationship between her and Deddy never took off: now, therefore, more than a month has passed and the singer he may already be ready to reopen his heart.

According to rumors, therefore, Deddy would have already been seen in the company of another:

“On the grounds of the break we know nothing. We only know that for two weeks he has been talking to this girl whose name and surname we also know, but for privacy we will not say, and that 4/5 days ago they went out for dinner ”.

This revelation would also be confirmed by fans: some followers of the singer, on social media, they reported seeing him in the company of one girl at dinner. It will just be a coincidence or else Deddy will have found the love?