Guido, former student and dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi, after the elimination he publishes his side B on social media. Fan in delirium and photo shared thousands of times. Expelled from Celentano, Guido was able to get noticed in his own way

The path of I drive to Amici by Maria De Filippi was long and, to decree his exclusion from the program, she was the one who “raised” him day after day, his teacher Alessandra Celentano ready to replace him with a new pupil

After a start you promise, the Celentano she said she was dissatisfied with Guido’s growth and how the student was managing the critical issues that emerged during the program: precisely for this reason, without thinking too much perhaps, the prof took the shirt off the young woman promise to give it to someone else.

Despite this rejection, Celentano stressed that Sarnataro will have a beautiful future in the world of dance: not only because he was able to enjoy a school like that of Amici, but because he owns all the quality necessary to become a real one professional dancer.

Guido shows side b, the photos

After his farewell to the program, Guido he decided to return in his own way: his own return to social media it was accompanied by a wave of criticism but also of applause. The young man wanted to share one with everyone artistic photo who portrays him from behind with hers side b well on display.

Simple art shot or subliminal message for whom did you decide to be excluded from Friends? This is not known for the moment (pending important calls), Guido managed to do talk about him once again, highlighting an important inclination for its future.

Good luck Guido