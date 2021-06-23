Friends of Maria De Filippi is one of the most popular formats of the moment. The students of the singing and ballet school of the Mediaset they have excellent qualities and many are able to touch the hearts of the public. Among these, surely, we cannot forget Giulia Stabile, aspiring dancer of the last edition.

Giulia’s talent and determination made her one of the protagonists of the season of the format and ensured her the podium. Recently, the Stabile was interviewed by Vanity Fair and has revealed some news about his future. The dancer is very young but has managed to attract the attention of professionals.

That’s exactly what he assured her of job proposals prominent, which Giulia spoke of during the interview with the weekly. After won last edition di Amici, Giulia still has many things to do before she can fully enter the world of dance.

The girl is very young and for this reason he intends to continue and complete his studies, as well as take a driving license. In short, the path that Giulia will have to face is still very long, but she has certainly shown that she has the character to be able to overcome all the challenges. But let’s get back to us. Speaking of the future, the dancer has revealed that she wants to continue to perfect the techniques of dance, maybe a Los Angeles, but that’s not all.

To the microphones of Vanity Fair, Giulia revealed that will enter to do part of dance troupe of Amici’s professionals. Maria De Filippiapparently he would have wanted her at all costs among his collaborators. Surely even the Stabile itself will have felt flattered and honored by this proposal. Maria, on the other hand, has always been supportive and supportive for Giulia. It was not difficult to imagine that Queen Mary deciding to entrust her with a place in his team, after the well-deserved victory.