Lorenzo Maglitto, is one of TikTok’s most loved dancers and participated in the casting of Amici di Maria De Filippi. The young man told and documented his experience: from videos on social media to auditions of the most famous school in Italy. He danced to the notes of Malibu and to examine him, as he says, was Giulia Stabile.

Lorenzo Maglitto, does part of the Italian community di TikTok: beyond 500 thousand followers that follow him. And now he has participated in the casting of the talent of Maria De Filippi. How did it go? Let’s see what it has told the dancer.

Friends, the dream of Lorenzo Maglitto, dancer on TikTok

He decided to listen to fan advice who follow him on one of the most popular social networks, TikTok, Lorenzo Maglitto, as Webbok explains, he decided to try fulfill his dream: become a professional dancer and perform on television. And then here is the tiktoker made a report of her experience at Amici’s casting: from the first ones messages that the young man received for the convocation in Rome, until recently before his performance with those who would evaluated the proof.

Friends, the tiktoker has performed on Malibu

Lorenzo Maglitto he performed ai casting of the talent show of Canale 5 . And he showed his entire path, step by step, which led him to the Elios Studios in Rome: from official mail of the production, which invited him to the casting, al train ride, at his arrival in the capital, at the entrance of the studies, to the iinterior of the singing and dancing school. All accompanied shots from the song on which he performed, Malibù of Sangiovanni.

Friends, Maglitto judged by Giulia Stabile

The videos on TikTok of his experience ai casting of Friends have passed in a few days thousands of thousands of views. And if very often there are people pretending to have participated to specimens of the various programs, not It is the case of Sweater: the tiktoker has the evidence of its participation. In conclusion, Lorenzo yes it really is exhibited before the commission. Who knows what you think Giulia Stabile of the exhibition since it was there are you also on the examining board? Will have given a favorable opinion at the entrance of the young person in the School?

