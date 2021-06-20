Giulia Stabile, about a month after her victory in the talent of Amici, is ready to return to television: for the first time the dancer will be the guest of a program on Rai. Tomorrow afternoon, in fact, the winner of Amici will be the protagonist of an interview with Mara Venier on Domenica In.

Giulia Stabile was the real character of the latest edition of Friends: the 19-year-old Roman dancer, in addition to having triumphed, winning the cup and the prize money, has also conquered everyone with her sympathy and simplicity. For this, the dancer continues to attend the studios of Mediaset, where he is often seen in the company of Raffaella Mennoia, and where he also welcomed some of the aspiring students of Amici 21 during the first days of the casting.

Now, there seems to be another opportunity for her in a new program which is about to be launched on Mediaset but about which not much is known yet. In the meantime, however, Giulia Stabile is ready for her first experience on the Rai! The invitation could only come from one of Maria De Filippi’s great friends, that is Mara Venier.

Friends: Giulia Stabile will be on Domenica In

Today returns the appointment with Mara Venier and his Sunday In: after health problems from the wrong surgery, the host is ready to go back up again Rai 1 and with her he has already announced that there will be the winner of Amici 20, Giulia Stabile.

There dancer yesterday he was already in the recording studios for rehearsal and left a message on Instagram for all her fans who, if they want to follow her, will exceptionally find her on Rai:

“Hello everyone, see you tomorrow (today, ed) on Domenica In with the Aunt Mara! “

Giulia Stabile greeted Mara Venier’s followers with a kiss, while the conductor has chosen as the soundtrack of the video a song that is very dear to the dancer: “Malibu”, the single hit of this summer 2021 written by her boyfriend Saint John, who played with her in the final of Amici 20.